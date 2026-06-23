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Future king's surprising comment to Kate Middleton's father unveiled

Prince William delivers stunning words to his father-in-law

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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Prince Williams surprising comment to Kate Middletons father unveiled
Prince William's surprising comment to Kate Middleton's father unveiled

The British future monarch, Prince William, delivered a witty quip to his father-in-law, Michael Middleton, as he escorted his daughter down the aisle.

 It happened when the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have now been wed for 15 years, exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Princess Catherine, who turned heads in her stunning gown, was accompanied down the aisle by her father, who is marking his 77th birthday today.

As Kate and Michael approached William at the altar, the senior heir to the British throne appeared to crack a joke to Michael, according to a lip-reader.

Upon reaching the altar, William told his bride, "You look lovely. You look beautiful," according to Tina Lannin, a professional lip reader, reports CBS News.

After warmly welcoming his bride, the Prince turned to her father and delivered a swift jest, with Tina disclosing what he said: "We're supposed to have just a small family affair."

The royals share a close bond with and Middletons. William's in-laws have frequently been welcomed to royal occasions, including the King's coronation in 2023 - where their grandson played a particularly important part. 

Prince George, who will celebrate his 13th birthday next month, served as a Page of Honour - with Michael and Carole Middleton looking on.

The Prince of Wales also enjoy friendly relationship with Catherine's siblings, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.

William was reportedly insistent that his wife's family be properly included as it was very important to the Prince.

The future monarch made a direct request for both of his wife's parents and her siblings to play a part in the grand occasion. 

In his engagement interview with Princess Kate back in 2010, William portrayed her parents as "really loving, caring, and really fun".

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