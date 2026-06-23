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Meghan Markle receives unexpected boost with help of Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie quietly sides with Prince Harry's wife in shock royal twist

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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Princess Eugenie's latest family update brought back Meghan Markle into the spotlight for all the good reasons.

The online talks began after Andrew and Fergie's youngest daughter celebrated Father's Day by paying a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

She released two pictures, featuring Jack and the couple's two sons, August and Earnest.  

Eugenie penned, "Happy Father's Day to the best there is.. chief child entertainer for besties' wedding too. The boys couldn't ask for a better Dada. Xxxx"

Fans noticed that Eugenie has also taken a leaf out of Meghan's book, as she has preferred not to show her children's faces. 

However, this did not sit well with many well-wishers of the Sussexes.

They pointed out the bias of Britons towards Meghan's choices in the comments section. 

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Wild these same people bashing Meghan for not showing their faces are the same ones clapping for Eugenie for doing the same thing. It's wild!"

"Not her taking a page out of Meghan's book and hiding the [kids] faces," another penned.  

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