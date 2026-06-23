Prince Harry suffers blow from Invictus Games after Meghan's careless move

Prince Harry is caught in a difficult dilemma after his wife Meghan Markle seemed to have caused a new furore just two weeks before a much-anticipated Invictus Games event.

The Duke of Sussex expressed on multiple occasion about how much this adaptive sporting event for sick, wounded and injured veterans means to him and how dedicatedly he has been working on his for the past decade.

He founded it 2014 when he was still a working royal member of the family, and it came one of the defining projects of his life. Hence, Meghan Markle using it for his own benefit has left a devastating mark on Harry, according to sources.

Meghan is being accused of being reckless when it comes to making a personal profit via AI-driven fashion app, OneOff, which shares outfit details and similar items to purchase. The page is now selling the outfits the Duchess of Sussex has previously worn to the Invictus Games.

It is understood a massive upset has been sparked among the veteran and Invictus community noting that Meghan is “blurring the lines between philanthropy and personal profit”.

“If the money she made was going back to Invictus there’d be no questions asked, but the money is going into her account and that is absolutely raising eyebrows – it’s seen as very bad form,” an insider told Heat magazine.

“Invictus is about Veterans, raising money for men and women who have given these huge sacrifices and lost so much; people are saying how tone deaf it is for her to be profiting off it, even tangentially.”

Harry is reportedly not happy about it and is finding it “difficult” to defend his wife publicly. The sources added that he is “deeply uncomfortable, the last thing he needs is even a whiff of impropriety at such a sensitive time”.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to UK next month for the one-year-to go event and this will only be causing a fresh wave of trouble in an already complicated visit.