King Charles takes wise step as William tensions grow before Harry meeting

Prince William is reportedly not keeping it a secret about how he feels about his father King Charles welcoming the Sussex clan despite their “unforgivable betrayal”.

Reports have revealed that tensions have started growing between the King and his heir as William refuses to be in the same room as his estranged brother. Royal sources have claimed that Charles has an “agreement” with Prince Harry so he can finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to royal commentator Amanda Matta, it is “almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage”.

Meanwhile, royal expert Emily Nash pointed out one shouldn’t expect too much out of this visit as the King would be dealing with an emotionally charged matter.

She noted that the King is probably is just “focused on his own moment” of spending time with the son he’s not seen for a long time and his grandchildren.

The experts agreed for the discussion for Page Six that these matters cannot be rushed just because Harry is in town because there is a lot of unresolved issues between the siblings.

“If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time,” Emily said. “But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK.”

Moreover, while the King wants his sons to reconcile at some point, his primary focus would be on his own meeting.