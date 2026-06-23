NBA Draft night is here—here's your complete guide to start time, live stream for Round 1

The NBA Draft night has arrived, with fans glued to the TV screens tonight to catch all the live action ahead of the regular season 2026/2027.

The event is scheduled at Barclays Center in Brooklyn today, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The Washington Wizards have the floor to select their pick in round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to dazzle a headline night with talented players with just one question on everyone’s mind: who is going to be picked number one overall?

From trailblazer freshmen like AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson to incredibly multi-talented forwards like Cameron Boozer, all offer a complete package of raw physical upside in basketball.

While the rest of the class of 2026 is loaded with developmental gems from across America and worldwide.

Here's your complete guide for the first round NBA Draft 2026.

When does NBA Draft get underway today?

The NBA Draft of 2026 will start on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

The first round of the NBA draft event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

NBA first round draft order revealed

Full 30 pick rundown

1 Wizards

2 Jazz

3 Grizzlies

4 Bulls

5 Clippers (from Pacers)

6 Nets

7 Kings

8 Hawks (from Pelicans)

9 Mavericks

10 Bucks

11 Warriors

12 Thunder (from Clippers)

13 Heat

14 Hornets

15 Bulls (from Trail Blazers)

16 Grizzlies (from Suns via Magic)

17 Thunder (from 76ers)

18 Hornets (from Magic via Suns)

19 Raptors

20 Spurs (from Hawks)

21 Pistons (from Timberwolves)

22 76ers (from Rockets via Thunder)

23 Hawks (from Cavaliers)

24 Knicks

25 Lakers

26 Nuggets

27 Celtics

28 Timberwolves (from Pistons)

29 Cavaliers (from Spurs via Hawks)

30 Mavericks (from Thunder via Wizards and 76ers)

Where to watch NBA Draft tonight?

The first-round NBA draft will be broadcast by ABC and ESPN.