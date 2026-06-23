NBA Draft night is here—here's your complete guide to start time, live stream for Round 1

Published June 23, 2026
The NBA Draft night has arrived, with fans glued to the TV screens tonight to catch all the live action ahead of the regular season 2026/2027.
The event is scheduled at Barclays Center in Brooklyn today, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
The Washington Wizards have the floor to select their pick in round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft.
The 2026 NBA Draft is set to dazzle a headline night with talented players with just one question on everyone’s mind: who is going to be picked number one overall?
From trailblazer freshmen like AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson to incredibly multi-talented forwards like Cameron Boozer, all offer a complete package of raw physical upside in basketball.
While the rest of the class of 2026 is loaded with developmental gems from across America and worldwide.
Here's your complete guide for the first round NBA Draft 2026.
The NBA Draft of 2026 will start on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
The first round of the NBA draft event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Full 30 pick rundown
1 Wizards
2 Jazz
3 Grizzlies
4 Bulls
5 Clippers (from Pacers)
6 Nets
7 Kings
8 Hawks (from Pelicans)
9 Mavericks
10 Bucks
11 Warriors
12 Thunder (from Clippers)
13 Heat
14 Hornets
15 Bulls (from Trail Blazers)
16 Grizzlies (from Suns via Magic)
17 Thunder (from 76ers)
18 Hornets (from Magic via Suns)
19 Raptors
20 Spurs (from Hawks)
21 Pistons (from Timberwolves)
22 76ers (from Rockets via Thunder)
23 Hawks (from Cavaliers)
24 Knicks
25 Lakers
26 Nuggets
27 Celtics
28 Timberwolves (from Pistons)
29 Cavaliers (from Spurs via Hawks)
30 Mavericks (from Thunder via Wizards and 76ers)
The first-round NBA draft will be broadcast by ABC and ESPN.