Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give another shock to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disappointed King Charles again by giving him the silent treatment after receiving a generous offer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines since Bronte Coy claimed that they are planning to return to England with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Soon after the news of their expected arrival broke, another source shared that the monarch made an offer to his son for a royal stay.

But The Times reported that the couple did not respond to the monarch's heartfelt plan.

The cancer-stricken King "has yet to receive a reply from his younger son."

It has been said that the delay in their response will be seen as "rude" behaviour towards the royal family.

Harry, Meghan, alongside Archie and Lilibet, are expected to arrive in the UK in mid-July to be a part of the Invictus Games promotional events.

The Duke, on many other platforms earlier, expressed his desire to let his kids get to know about their royal roots, and this visit can be the beginning of this dream.