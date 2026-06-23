Palace makes delightful announcement about King Charles latest move

King Charles III's office has shared a joyful update on the monarch's latest move as he opens palace doors to honour his beloved people.

The 77-year-old will present honours to 71 people at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, June 23, as part of the 2025 New Years Honours investiture ceremony.

The British King will welcome the recipients from across sport, entertainment and public service, with each being acknowledged for their contributions to the country.

Among those being recognised are veteran actress Anne Reid, who receives a CBE, and England footballer Georgia Stanway, awarded an MBE.

Former England cricketer Katherine Sciver-Brunt will collect an OBE, whilst Amanda Pritchard, the former chief executive of NHS England, becomes a Dame.

Reid's CBE recognises a distinguished career spanning more than six decades in British drama.

The actress portrayed Celia Dawson in the Yorkshire-set romantic comedy Last Tango In Halifax across eight series from 2012 to 2020.

Her television work began with a decade-long run as Valerie Barlow in Coronation Street from 1961, followed by her memorable turn as the acerbic Jean in Victoria Wood's Dinnerladies.

On the big screen, Reid earned critical praise opposite Daniel Craig in The Mother and provided the voice of Wendolene Ramsbottom in Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave.

A 2023 Bafta nomination for The Sixth Commandment followed her earlier MBE, which she received from the late Queen in 2010.

Stanway's MBE follows a remarkable period that saw her claim European Championship winners' medals in both 2022 and 2025, as well as reaching the World Cup final in 2023.