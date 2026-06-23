Princess Beatrice, Edo marriage hits new low as eye-opening truth revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi faced a tough situation as their marriage hit a new low.

Since the downfall of her parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, she and Princess Eugenie have been dealing with back-to-back setbacks.

In recent times, Beatrice was spotted partying with friends, but deep down, she is "drowning" in sorrows.

It has been reported that the eldest daughter of the York household and her husband are trying hard to keep up with their marriage, but things are not working out.

An insider told Woman's Day, "Beatrice is being torn in all directions, and none of them is what she wants."

"She’s trying desperately to keep up with Edo in order to maintain appearances, but it’s too much – she doesn’t have the stamina to party like she used to in her 20s," the source added.

Edo, who justified his solo business trips amid marital woes, questions cannot keep this fact hidden that the sudden disappearance of royal perks is affecting him, his business, and his marriage with Beatrice.

"In many ways, the party’s over for both Edo and Beatrice – and only time will tell if her marriage will be able to survive the fallout from it all," claimed the source.