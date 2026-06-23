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Prince William teams up with Robert Irwin for special surprise event

Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William and Robert Irwin embark on a special trip

By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 23, 2026

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Prince William teams up with Robert Irwin for special London event
Prince William teams up with Robert Irwin for special London event

Prince William reunited with one of the beloved Aussies, Robert Irwin, for a cause that they both feel passionately for.

The future King is set to champion climate change innovation and global partnership at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in London today as part of the Climate Action Week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media shared a glimpse of the forthcoming event as the William and the 22-year-old climbed up on the double-decker in London.

Robert, who is the son of the late Australian conservationist, environmentalist Steve Irwin, is the ambassador for William's Earthshot Prize. He has been following in his father's footsteps as he plays a major role in conserving wildlife at the Australia zoo and continues to advocate of its importance with his work.

Prince William teams up with Robert Irwin for special surprise event

It was revealed that William and Robert were taking a ride on an “electric double decker bus - the 3000th to enter the TFL fleet”.

William is also bringing together finalists and winners, as well as global leaders from business and philanthropy, to celebrate solutions.

The event comes a day after Prince William attended a summit with Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the importance of technologic innovation and businesses taking a conscious step to 'fix the planet'.

Now, with Robert, William aims to champion a similar cause. The two are reuniting after Robert skipped last year's Earthshot as he was participating in Dancing with the Stars. William had been "rooting" for him and Robert did win the competition with his dance partner Whitney Carson.

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