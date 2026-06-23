Princess Kate gets surprise nod from Prince Harry despite feud

Prince Harry may not be on good terms with his estranged brother Prince William but it appears that he still holds a high opinion of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Sources have revealed some shocking opinions that Harry holds for his brother and it would end up fuelling the feud even further. Harry doesn’t think that William has the temperament to be King as he is too “vindictive”.

However, for Kate, Harry thinks she is the only one making his brother look good.

“Harry’s view the only reason people are still being taken in by William’s image is because Kate makes him look good,” the source told Heat. “He says Kate is the real star of the operation and always has been.”

Princess Kate once shared a very close bond with her brother-in-law is not longer on speaking terms due to the ongoing rift. It was claimed that the Princess of Wales had been a key mediator between the brothers when the rift began, but she finally gave up after Harry’s remarks for his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

As a reconciliation is being hatched out between the monarch and his youngest son, tensions have been simmering behind Palace walls.

William is not happy about the arrangement and Harry still holds many grievances with his elder brother. According to Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell, the late royal would have been “heartbroken” see her sons fighting like this.