Queen makes first statement after daughter-in-law’s urgent surgery

The Royal Family of Norway appear confident as Queen Sonja issued an update about the crucial surgery Crown Princess Mette-Marit underwent last week.

The Queen had been conducting her royal engagements as per schedule at an art exhibit in Kristiansand. She was asked about Princess Mette-Marit and how she had been recovering, to which she gave a positive response.

“It’s simply fantastic. It's fantastic that it went so well.”

The update follows after the Royal House of Norway has revealed that Crown Prince Haakon’s wife had undergone a lung transplant as she had been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis since in 2018.

Her health had been deteriorating speedily hence the surgery was unavoidable. Following the surgery, the Palace issued a statement declaring that the operation that took place at University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo was “successful”.

“We are delighted that everything has progressed well so far,” the statement had read.

They noted that in accordance with standard practice for all recent transplant recipients, royal will remain at hospital for “several weeks to come”.

“This is a routine procedure to adjust medication, manage any potential complications, and undertake rehabilitation,” Senior Consultant and respiratory specialist Are Holm said.

The Palace added that Prince Haakon will adjust his official program in order to support his wife during this time.