King Charles, Prince William, Edward unite to strengthen royal legacy

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward are all excited as they prepare to take part in special ceremony in first week of the next month.

The senior royals will travel to Scotland next week for the annual Royal Week celebrations, scheduled to run from Tuesday 30th June through Friday 3rd July 2026.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will serve as the central venue for much of the week's activities. The Order of the Thistle Service will take place at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday 1st July.

Engagements include the traditional Ceremony of the Keys, followed by an Investiture hosted by the King.

The week will conclude with a Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award celebration. Senior members of the royal family are expected to participate in various engagements throughout the visit.

The 77-year-old will first meet with Service Chiefs before receiving a Royal Salute and conducting an inspection of the Guard of Honour, provided by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh will then formally present the city's keys to The King, who will subsequently return them for safekeeping.

Musical accompaniment will come from The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland alongside the Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion. The Royal Company of Archers, serving as The King's Bodyguard for Scotland, will also be present on parade.