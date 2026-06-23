Beatrice, Eugenie slapped with ban amid royal gathering

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who were in the spotlight at Princess Anne's family event, have been hit with strict rule imposed by their parents.

The Princesses of York may have grown up surrounded by royal privilege, but they are restricted fromt choosing everything what they want.

Some people and fans often assume royal children live without restrictions, but in reality, there are countless expectations around behaviour, manners, and presentation.

This food rule was one of those regulations that reflected how conscious Andrew and Sarah were about public appearances.

The royal sisters' mother and father, both 66, banned their daughters from eating garlic and onions because of fears over bad breath during their public outings and engagements.

They spent their childhood at the sprawling Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they were raised amid the traditions and expectations of royal life.

Eugenie has revealed her parents enforced an unusual dietary restriction during their younger years.

The ban was designed to prevent foods believed to cause unpleasant breath, with onions and garlic among the ingredients reportedly off limits.

Speaking on a podcast, Eugenie explained her parents' concerns centered on what she described as "the breath."

She said: "(My food tastes are) nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."

The revelation has sparked fresh interest in the lesser-known rules that shaped the upbringing of younger members of the royal family.

Howevee some royal insiders believe these restrictions appear to have faded with adulthood.

Despite growing up in one of Britain's most famous families, both sisters have repeatedly described their childhood as relatively normal.

In a 2018 interview, Beatrice reflected on her early years and described her upbringing as regular.

Eugenie has also credited her parents with helping them navigate intense media scrutiny.