Prince George’s big move was no foregone conclusion, expert reveals

Prince George's future at Eton College is now confirmed, but royal experts say the decision was far from automatic for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to education consultant Grace Moody-Stuart of The Good Schools Guide, William and Kate carefully explored a range of options before choosing the prestigious Berkshire boarding school where Prince William himself studied.

While George is set to follow in his father's footsteps this September, insiders suggest the decision was not simply a case of royal tradition. Instead, the Waleses are said to have approached the choice as any thoughtful parents would.

One factor that may have influenced the decision was Prince William's own positive experience at Eton. The future king has previously spoken about how much he valued being treated like any other pupil, rather than feeling singled out because of his royal status.

Grace believes that sense of normality would have been especially important for William. At a school where security arrangements can be managed discreetly and where high-profile pupils are not uncommon, George may have a better chance of enjoying a more typical school experience.

The decision also shows a wider royal tradition that began with King Charles. In 1956, Charles became the first heir to the throne to receive a formal school education rather than being taught exclusively by private tutors inside royal residences.

His attendance at Hill House School, Cheam School and later Gordonstoun marked a turning point in royal upbringing.

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended private schools, while George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have followed a similar path, beginning their education at Thomas's Battersea before moving to Lambrook School in Berkshire.