Princess Kate's heartwarming gesture transforms Arboretum into floral haven

Princess Kate’s heartawarming gesture transforms Arboretum into floral haven

Princess Kate's thoughtful gift to the National Memorial Arboretum is now blooming in spectacular fashion, with a stunning rose bed of 80 flowers bursting into colour for the very first time.

The Princess of Wales donated the Catherine Rose display to the Staffordshire-based memorial site, creating a lasting tribute that combines her love of nature and commitment to wellbeing.

Named in Kate's honour by the Royal Horticultural Society and specially bred by Harkness Roses, the Catherine Rose was designed to celebrate the healing power of the natural world.

The flower was launched to raise awareness of how spending time outdoors can support mental, physical, and emotional health.

The newly blooming display at the National Memorial Arboretum marks the first time visitors have been able to see the full impact of the donation, with dozens of vibrant roses creating a focal point within the grounds.

The Arboretum welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, serves as a place of remembrance, reflection and support for veterans, service families, and the wider public.

Its peaceful landscapes are specifically designed to promote reflection making it a fitting home for the Catherine Rose.

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of the National Memorial Arboretum, expressed gratitude for the Princess's support, saying the donation recognises the important role that green spaces and natural landscapes play in helping people heal, reflect and reconnect.