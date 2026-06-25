Princess Anne keeps cool while championing coaches after King Charles

Princess Anne stepped out in London after King’s summer heatwave outing for an engagement celebrating the power of coaching.

The Princess Royal, 75, visited the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to attend the UK Coaching Conference, where she joined leading figures from across the sporting and coaching sectors to discuss the future of coaching in Britain.

Dressed for the soaring temperatures, Anne opted for a lightweight blue dress, as Patron of UK Coaching since 1993, the Princess has spent more than three decades championing the role coaches play in helping people achieve their potential both on and off the field.

During the visit, she took part in a workshop with delegates before delivering the conference's closing address to more than 150 industry leaders.

The event focused on the opportunities and challenges facing modern coaching, including creating safer and more inclusive environments where both coaches and participants can thrive.

Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching, praised the Princess's longstanding commitment to the organisation, describing her as a passionate advocate for coaches and the transformative impact they have on society.

He noted that her support over the years has been invaluable to the coaching community and highlighted the significance of her presence at the flagship conference.

A former Olympian herself, having competed for Great Britain in equestrian eventing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the Princess has long understood the dedication, resilience and guidance required to succeed at the highest level.