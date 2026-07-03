Princess Kate debuts unexpected device in outing without Prince William

Princess Kate earned all the love and respect for her bravery and commitment to shed light on a cause close to her heart.

Recently, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks challenge to raise money for a cancer charity. She highlighted the importance of holistic care with medical cancer treatment.

However, in the now viral videos, fans noticed a microphone-like device attached to her rucksack.

Not only that, the same device was seen during her latest Wimbledon appearance without her husband, Prince William, on July 2.

A social media user said, "It seems like the Princess of Wales is wearing a microphone or small recording device."

Some other fans believe that she is wearing the device for a documentary or filming project.

Princess Kate herself admitted in April that she has a soft voice, which sometimes creates difficulty in communication.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth, the future Queen shared, "I find these environments are really hard. I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, 'Speak up a bit louder!"

So maybe the microphone is being used to make sure her voice is heard by the people involved in the engagements.