Prince Harry’s shock demand splits Palace

Prince Harry, who's expected to return to the UK this month with his family, has left the Palace in shock with a surprise demannd abpout the trip.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly wants any trip to reflect his position as the King’s son, while Buckingham Palace is said to be determined to avoid creating the impression that he and Meghan Markle are arriving on an official royal visit.

The latest update suggests Harry's battle over security is far from over.

“Harry believes he should be treated the way the Prince and Princess of Wales are when they travel overseas,” one royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “He wants the full royal treatment because, in his mind, he’s still a prince.”

Palace officials, however, are said to see things very differently.

“The last thing the Palace wants is headlines suggesting Britain is hosting an official visit from the American prince and princess,” another source says. “Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. The optics have to reflect that.”

Insiders say every detail—from where the Sussexes stay and who greets them to transportation, security, and any public appearances—is expected to be carefully considered.

“This isn’t about being petty—it’s about protecting the institution,” a palace source explains. “William and Catherine represent the Crown. Harry and Meghan do not. The Palace can’t blur that line, even for a day.”

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One longtime royal observer says both sides understand exactly what’s at stake.

“Optics matter to the Royal Family, and they matter just as much to Harry and Meghan,” the source says. “Harry wants recognition of who he is by birth. The Palace wants the public to see the monarchy exactly as it exists today. That’s why every detail of any visit could become a negotiation.”