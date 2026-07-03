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Prince William, Princess Kate send love to Lady Louise on big milestone

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward's daughter receives royal nod as new chapter begins

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Prince William, Princess Kate send love to Lady Louise on big milestone
Prince William, Princess Kate send love to Lady Louise on big milestone

Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles to celebrate Lady Louise Windsor's big day.

On July 2, the royal family released official photos to honour Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter, who completed her university education.

The King's team wrote, "Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!

Prince William, Princess Kate send love to Lady Louise on big milestone

"Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree."

The first photo showcased the late Queen's granddaughter beaming with joy with a degree in her hands.

Sophie and Edward, proud parents, were also seen posing with their daughter in the second picture.

Among the many fans were William and Kate, who liked the new post and sent love to Lady Louise on her special milestone.

It is worth noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales have a good relationship with the Edinburghs.

Edward and Sophie, who are playing key roles in King Charles' reign, are expected to gain more prominent positions in William's reign.

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