Andrew Garfield sports new look on date with Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield is debuted a new look during a rare outing with girlfriend Monica Barbaro.

Over the weekend, the couple, who have been dating for more than a year, stepped out to attend the 2026 Wimbledon.

On Saturday, July 4, they were spotted hanging out in the Ralph Lauren suite at the tennis tournament in London, England.

The for the sporty date, the Amazing Spider-Man star was clad in Ralph Lauren. He has been growing out his hair, a departure from his look from the past year, and was seen with a shaggy look at the event.

His plus one for event donned an all-white outfit, which was also from the same brand as the Social Network actor.

Interestingly, the latest appearance kind of marked the 42-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress’s one year dating anniversary as they also attended Wimbledon together last year.

Their 2025 appearances at Wimbledon served as a public "hard launch" and confirmation of their romance. It was their first time going public with their relationship by attending the iconic tennis tournament together.

As of today, Andrew and Monica are gearing up to star together in the upcoming movie Artificial, which has been in the headlines due to Amazon MGM Studios dropping the film from its lineup.

However, Neon ended up buying the movie and will give it an awards push later this year.