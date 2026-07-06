Lily Collins, Ashley Park turn Paris streets into fashion runway

Lily Collins and Ashley Park are once again lighting up the streets in Paris after bringing Emily in Paris back from Greece.

The co-stars were recently spotted during the filming of the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

On Thursday, July 2, Lily and Ashley, who play Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen, respectively, were shooting some scenes outdoor, turning the street into their personal fashion runway.

Lily, 35, was seen wearing a dramatic red, black, and white patterned coat with shaggy white trim.

She paired the statement look with a sleek short bob, dangling earrings, and a gray shoulder bag.

In another moment during the shoot, she layered a gray coat over the outfit while walking away with her phone in hand.

Ashley, 35, meanwhile, brought a major pop of colour to the scene.

She wore a bright pink patterned suit with a matching beret, gloves, handbag, and knee-high boots.

The two actresses were seen chatting outside and sitting together, with Ashley also carrying several boxes and shopping bags.

For the unversed, Netflix previously renewed Emily in Paris for season 6, which is set to be the show’s final season.

Earlier this year, Lily was spotted filming scenes with Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, in Greece.

In early June, she was also seen at the Grand Monaco Prix filming for season 6.