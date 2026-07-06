Kelly Osbourne says Sharon's emotional anniversary became 'night they will never forget'

It comes after Kelly wrote a moving letter to her mother Sharon to mark the anniversary

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne beamed as they partied with Kate Moss at a 'summer clown' bash to mark first wedding anniversary since Ozzy's death.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died in July last year aged 76 just two weeks after performing a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

On Saturday, it marked Sharon's first wedding anniversary since Ozzy's passing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kelly shared fun-filled moments of herself and Sharon attending Evgeny Lebedev's summer clown-themed party from the night before.

For the occasion, Kelly looked chic in a black bodycon dress, while Sharon stunned in a white jacket and pink maxi skirt.

The pair were seen beaming for snaps as they partied the night away with model Kate.

Alongside the snaps, Kelly penned: 'I don’t even know where to begin in thanking @mrevgenylebedev for throwing such an incredible summer clown themed party!

'First of all I love a good themed event but secondly it was so amazing to be around such special friends that made my mum laugh so much.

'It was the perfect night and made what could have been such a hard day for my mum one we will both never forget.

'I don’t think we have laughed like that in quite some time. Forever grateful!'

It comes after Kelly wrote a moving letter to her mother Sharon to mark the anniversary.

Kelly paid a visit to Ozzy's grave and lay a huge bunch of flowers.