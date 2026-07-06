Taylor Swift's back-to-work plans revealed soon after wedding

Taylor Swift excites fans for new music with new update amid wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently soaking in their marital bliss, but the pop superstar already has professional plans lined up for the near future.

The 36-year-old music sensation is rumoured to be working on some secret projects, which she has already discussed with her frequent collaborators.

The Opalite hitmaker is expected to “start working on concepts for videos in August,” as an insider told Daily Mail.

The source noted that the 14-time-Grammy winner has alerted the people who have worked with her on past albums, to keep their schedules clear for the dates.

Excited Swifties took to the comments and celebrated the news, writing, “my girl never stop working.”

Another joked, “She literally said Gotta get those coins back after the wedding splurge GETTIT SIS.”

A third chimed in, “YAYYYYYYYYYYYYY AND IT BETTER BE FOR TS13,” and “DEBUT TV THIS OCTOBER I JUST KNOW IT AND WE CHEER,” wrote another, referring to the release of Debut (Taylor’s Version) release.

While more added, “She's going to be fresh off her honeymoon and ready to work. TS13 projects,” and “It's the 13th right. The Ultimate Holy Grail.”