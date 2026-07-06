Greg James teases Leonardo DiCaprio over Taylor Swift wedding snub

Leo was one of only a handful of A-listers not at Taylor's wedding on Friday

Greg James poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio over his absence from Taylor Swift’s wedding as the broadcaster continued his 'completely insane' weekend in New York.

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host was among the guests at Swift's multimillion-dollar wedding reception after receiving a public invitation from the singer during an interview in October 2025.

Greg, who had already shared that he attended Swift's ceremony, skipped his Radio 1 show on Monday morning to continue the fun in NYC.

The sports fan scored a last minute invite to the Brazil vs Norway World Cup match at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, happily posting Instagram updates as he admitted 'the weekend continues to be completely insane.'

Greg James' official Instagram

He poked fun at his showbiz connections after one fan messaged him to ask: 'How'd it feel to be possibly one of the only people in that stadium that went to Taylor Swift's wedding.'

'Really great actually thanks for asking,' Greg replied. 'Particularly good because Leonardo DiCaprio was at the match looking all smug there in a hospitality box but wasn't at the wedding. That's showbiz Leo!'

Leo was one of only a handful of A-listers not at Taylor's wedding on Friday, after the singer made good on her promise to invite 'anyone that I've ever talked to.'