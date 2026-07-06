Jennifer Lopez returns from Taylor Swift wedding in signature diva style

Jennifer's glamorous appearance came after she shared snaps of the gorgeous outfit she wore to Taylor Swift

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the diva in a cream dress and carried a Hermes bag as she returned from Taylor Swift's wedding to attend Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday.

The singer and actress, 56, looked nothing short of stunning in a cream satin bridal inspired maxi dress featuring a revealing back as she arrived at her hotel.

Jennifer's glamorous appearance came after she shared sizzling snaps of the gorgeous outfit she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The singer's friendship with Taylor dates back years.

Jennifer even appeared on stage during a surprise appearance during her Red tour back in 2013, for a performance of Jenny from the Block.

The weekend wedding was a celebrity filled affair, with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Brad Pitt Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg and Jay-Z among the 1000 guests.

Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift served as man of honour, at the couple’s wedding, while Travis's brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, was the best man.

As for Jennifer's personal life, J.Lo recently shared her thoughts on love and loving on following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

She said, “Break-ups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self."

The star even joked, “We should have a party when we break up."

Jennifer, who has been married to Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa, added that people should celebrate making the right decision.