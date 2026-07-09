Princess Kate celebrates ‘fantastic achievement' in new personal message

Kate Middleton shifts attention to big win as royals deal with Prince Harry drama

Princess Kate was understood to be exuberant as she shared a congratulatory statement on after Britain got a big reason to be proud.

The Princess of Wales took to social media to mark a “memorable day” at Wimbledon as Arthur Fery is the second wild card in Open Era history to reach the Wimbledon men’s Semi-final. He was the first Brit to do so.

“Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many,” Catherine wrote. “Wishing you the very best for the next round.”

She signed off with her initials at the end, indicating that she herself wrote the message.

This big win came as a fitting distraction for the royal family that has been embroiled in some drama lately concerning Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex’s UK visit had been rife with issues in the weeks leading up to it. There was uncertainty surrounding whether Meghan and the children would appear, including a notion for a meeting between Prince William and his estranged brother.

However, it seems that while the Palace is dealing with the issues, the Waleses have kept their focus on work and their own family.

Princess Kate, who is the official royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), had made her appearance at Wimbledon on Monday after accomplishing the Three Peaks Challenge to support the cancer charity.