King Charles orders Palace aides to set meeting with Prince Harry

Prince Harry finally receives some good news for Archie, Lilibet after turmoil

King Charles is giving his son Prince Harry one more chance at a reunion as Palace aides receive urgent orders to schedule a meeting.

The Duke of Sussex, who arrived on Monday following a back-and-forth with the Palace over royal accommodation amid the ongoing security row, had been receiving setback over setback in UK. Harry also lost his legal case against the DailyMail and he is understood to be reeling from the shock behind the scenes.

The monarch, despite his busy diary, has instructed senior aides to engage in ongoing talks with the Sussexes, according to royal sources cited by The Mirror’s Russell Myers.

Sources have indicated that the King is “hopeful” that a summit would be arranged and that he will not be passing up on an opportunity to skip meeting Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The insider emphasised that Charles will find a way of “making it possible” to bring his grandchildren. It is understood to be an emotional meeting.

“While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing,” another endorsed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been busy in trying to secure extra security for his family “frantically”.

Before Harry landed in UK, his spokesperson revealed that the Duke had accepted the offer from the King to stay at Buckingham Palace. It was only minutes later that Palace aides said that Harry had accepted the offer a little too late and arrangements couldn’t be made on time.

The back-and-forth hinted that the feud was back on, but the new meeting update could prove that there is still some hope.