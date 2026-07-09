Palace drops video as Queen Camilla joins Princess Kate to mark big win

King Charles office issues statement as royal ladies extend greetings to Britons

Queen Camilla marked a special win alongside Princess Kate, leaving Britons excited.

On July 8, Buckingham Palace released an exciting video, showcasing the Queen’s attendance at the Wimbledon quarter-final.

King Charles’ wife rooted for the British player Arthur Fery, who won against Flavio Cobolli.

The statement reads, “Congratulations @ArthurFery on a magnificent win, taking you to the Semi Finals of @Wimbledon!

“The Queen was delighted to watch you play on Centre Court today. Thank you to everyone who works at The Championships to make it such a fantastic event for all.”

Similarly, Catherine, the future Queen, issued a personal message to extend greetings to Arthur Fery for his remarkable victory.

The Princess of Wales congratulated the tennis player on his historic achievement.

“Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many. Wishing you the very best for the next round,” she penned.