Prince William makes decision on attending Harry's Invictus Games event

Future King William confirms key event via Kensington Palace amid Prince Harry’s invite

Prince William and Prince Harry may be at odds but there has been an expectation from the Prince of Wales and King Charles to make an exception for the Invictus Games for the veterans.

The monarch also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, and William holds a prominent honorary, ceremonial military title. Apart from serving in the military, the Prince of Wales serves as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

Hence, it would reflect badly on the monarch and his heir if they were to skip the sporting event for sick, ill and injured veterans due to a family rift.

Harry is currently in the UK and will be marking the ‘one-year-to-go’ event for the Birmingham Invictus Games which are due to take place next year. Reports had indicated that Harry has planned to send official invites to Buckingham Palace and several royal members to attend the event.

However, William may have sent a clear message about his attendance at Invictus Games with a telling move as two events are to clash this Friday. While Harry will be in Birmingham marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, the future King will be playing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the annual event, which is meaningful to William and Catherine, will raise funds for the charities that the couple supports including Wales Air Ambulance, The Royal College of Paramedics, Shout, The Passage, Ty Hafan, Forward Trust, Evelina London Children’s Hospital and Maternal Mental Health Alliance among others.

It would seem that even though the King could make an exception, William has no plans to have an interaction with his estranged brother.