Prince Harry faces new test as Charlotte Griffiths finally speaks out

Prince Harry was not in any secret romantic relationship with Charlotte Griffiths, a new bombshell article finally cleared the air.

The Duke of Sussex must have taken a sigh of relief after the journalist spoke out, clearly denying that those ‘intimate messages’ were misinterpreted.

Writing for the Daily Mail, the Editor at Large shared, "But suddenly those messages, in which I had spoken about the ‘fun weekend of naughtiness’ and Harry had recalled our ‘movie snuggles’, were interpreted as evidence of some sort of romantic liaison.

"In fact, we’d merely shared a blanket during a film screening in a sitting room with other people present on a Sunday afternoon. The ‘naughtiness’ referred to excessive alcohol consumption."

She also pointed out one of Harry’s references, ‘Cinderella’s shoe,’ which let people to believe in misleading headlines that the two were intimate.

Charlotte said that they were borrowed shoes which she used to "head outside for a cigarette.”

The journalist called the backlash aimed at her “sickening.”

For the unversed, these texts were become part of Prince Harry's privacy case back in March.

These texts emerged in the court after the Duke of Sussex denied being friends with any of the journalists linked to his case.