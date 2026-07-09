Meghan Markle’s crucial role in Archie, Lilibet reunion with King laid bare

Meghan Markle is expected to play an important role as King Charles’s meeting with his grandchildren is being planned out behind closed doors following row over security and accommodation.

While the meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles is rife with uncertainty, there is still some hope as the Duchess of Sussex steps in to smooth things over.

According to sources, there is a very slim window for the meeting to be arranged as time is running out for both parties. Prince Harry is only here for less than a week and the monarch has a tight schedule, meticulously planned beforehand.

“His only real opportunities [to meet Charles] were yesterday and today,” a royal insider told Page Six on Wednesday. Although, the noted that if Meghan comes over to the UK with the kids, then “it’s more of a possibility”.

Another insider has suggested that Harry and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could still meet the King on “late Saturday or Sunday”.

It is believed that the Sussex family is currently in Portugal for a family vacation as Harry is conducting engagements in the UK.

Things have certainly gotten awkward following the back and forth between the Palace and the Sussex camp, and it doesn’t help that Harry lost his legal battle against the Daily Mail on Tuesday.