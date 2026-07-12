50 Cent reacts to three Emmy nominations for Diddy doc: ‘Can’t argue’

50 Cent is taking a victory lap after his Sean “Diddy” Combs-based documentary titled, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, earned major recognition from the Television Academy.

The American rapper and actor, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, reacted with a playful message after the project landed three Emmy nominations.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, July 11, the Queens-born record executive publicly celebrated the success of the documentary he produced for Netflix.

“Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. [laughing emoji],” he captioned a congratulatory post featuring his cutout alongside the list of all the categories his documentary received a nod in.

“3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work #Netflix #GUnitFilmandTV,” the Street Fighter star boasted.

For the unversed, the Diddy documentary picked up nominations for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program.

When 50 Cent originally announced plans for a Diddy docuseries in 2024, many thought he was up to his typical trolling ways, until The Reckoning finally arrived in December 2025 and stirred conversation surrounding Diddy.

The docuseries was distinguished into four parts, detailing the rise and fall of the disgraced Bad Boy mogul, as well as a deep-dive into the history of Combs’ alleged sexual abuse tied to his federal sex trafficking case.