Travis Kelce pal Pat McAfee teases Taylor Swift wedding photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep pictures secret from Madison Square Garden ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in Madison Square Garden, but no pictures have been released from the ceremony.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s friend Pat McAfee might have let the cat out of the bag about when the couple plans to do so.

The sports analyst told fans that he would be able to talk more about the wedding “on Monday” which caught fans in their tracks as they began debating what that meant on social media.

In true Swiftie fashion, X users theorised that McAfee might be hinting at the Grammy winner sharing pictures either on the day, or before.

McAfee is a credible source some noted, writing, “Travis has always trusted Pat and given him prime access.”

More noted that “Monday IS the 13th…” and given Swift’s special relationship to the number, Swifties seemed convinced that she is going to post about her big day on the very same Monday.

McAfee is not the only one to spark hope for the wedding pictures among fans. Swift’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce also told them to wait and “eventually” the pictures will be released.