Jelly Roll reveals hidden battle after Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Roll has conquered plenty of obstacles, post Bunnie Xo divorce, but he says one battle still demands constant attention: food addiction.

In a candid Youtube conversation with a fan, the country star admitted a few days of stress eating quickly snowballed into something much bigger.

“I've been overeating the last three or four days and I was feeling myself stress eating,” he said. “And then, what else happened was the addict in me came out.”

The singer recalled giving in to a dairy-free skillet cookie at a venue he loves, only to watch the cravings spiral.

“We had this show at this one spot that I love their catering,” he explained. “They have a dairy-free skillet cookie. I don't eat nothing like that. I'm like a drug addict. You can't eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four.”

Before long, he found himself chasing more snacks, admitting, “Damn, that fast, now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming.”

Jelly Roll, who has lost nearly 300 pounds, said moderation simply does not work for him–even with healthy foods.

“If you put a big bowl of strawberries in front of me and leave me alone, I will eat the entire bowl of strawberries,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated artist compared the pattern to his past substance abuse, adding, “I've never done 'a shot.' I've never done 'a line' of cocaine... Either we’re smoking all day, we’re drinking all night.”

His biggest takeaway? “What I learned is how you do anything is how you do everything.”

He ended with a reminder that food addiction often hides in plain sight: “People don't get it... You don't become the size you became without having a mental health issue.”