Britney Spears makes surprising statement after driving incident

Britney Spears addresses erratic driving incident months after DUI arrest

Britney Spears is finally speaking out on the road accident months ago, which led her to get arrested on DUI charges, and later to rehab.

The 44-year-old pop icon was spotted standing atop of a black Mercedes SUV on 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, which sparked concern given that the street was swarmed with traffic.

Following the pictures’ release, the Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself lying on top of the car roof with arms wide spread.

Spears captioned the post, “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.”

The Womanizer songstress noted, “Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more.”

Soon after the Freeway pictures made rounds on social media, Spears posted another dancing video as per usual, telling her followers that there indeed was no cause for concern.

Sources told Daily Mail that Spears was just chilling on the top of the roof, which she used to do a lot as a kid.

“She used to do this all the time as a kid growing up in the South. She loves having the warm wind blow through her hair in the summer, it’s fun,” the insider said.