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Christopher Nolan shares rare insight into friendship with Robert Pattinson

Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson are longtime collaborators turned into friends

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Published July 12, 2026

Christopher Nolan shares rare insight into friendship with Robert Pattinson
Christopher Nolan shares rare insight into friendship with Robert Pattinson

Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson have been frequent collaborators since Batman, Tenet, and now The Odyssey, and their work partnership turned into a close friendship somewhere along the way.

The 55-year-old celebrated filmmaker reflected on his friendship with the actor, 42, in a new interview during the press tour for his upcoming movie.

Nolan said, “Rob and I — we’re old friends at this point. And we actually became neighbors in Los Angeles so we have the odd movie night together and stuff. Rob and Suki are wonderful people,” referring to Pattinson's longtime partner Suki Waterhouse.

Nolan shared that even though the Twilight star is "one of the busiest actors working" he was open to working in The Odyssey, saying, "for Rob, it’s like ‘alright, let’s take a look at the part and see if I can squeeze it in between The Batman and this and everything’, there’s a lot of that going on.”

The heartwarming comments went viral on social media, as fans reacted, writing, "Nolan has found his new Michael Caine."

Another added, "this pretty much locks Pattinson in as a recurring cast member in future Nolan films."

A third chimed in, "I'm glad Nolan values ​​Pattinson so much. I hope he'll be the lead in one of his next films. The only thing I'm REALLY curious about is why Nolan never says anything about Pattinson's Batman."

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