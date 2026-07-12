Suki Waterhouse reveals Robert Pattinson's reaction to new song about him

Suki Waterhouse just released her new album, Loveland, and one of the songs on the record, Weirdo, is very clearly inspired by her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

In a new interview, the British musician and actress shared the Twilight star's feelings towards the song.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress revealed that Pattinson loves the song and moreover, "I think it's his favorite song in the record. He's been pushing for that to be a single."

That song was the most present in terms of timeline for her and Pattinson's relationship, as she noted that she tried to capture the feeling of realising that your dreams have come true and what that means for the couple.

The Good Looking hitmaker shared that since the birth of their daughter both her and the Batman actor have been apart quite a lot due to their demanding work schedules as he has been a part of many movies this year, and she struggles with being apart for long periods of time.

However, the song presents a reassurance to her that they will be together again - that their love is stronger than any distance between them and is a thread which always pulls them back together.