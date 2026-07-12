Ringo Starr shares story behind new song with Paul McCartney

More than five decades after The Beatles changed music forever, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are still finding new ways to surprise fans.

Speaking at his Peace and Love 86th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on July 7, Starr reflected on recording Home to Us, their latest collaboration from McCartney’s 2026 album The Boys of Dungeon Lane—and why this one feels different.

“Well, it’s the first time we’ve ever done it like a couple — we’re both singing it,” Starr told People magazine. “I’ve sang a few choruses on his tracks. He’s played on my tracks. He’s come over with the bass.”

Then, in classic Ringo fashion, he laughed, “It’s not like we don’t know each other.”

The drummer said revisiting the studio with McCartney brought back memories of their legendary journey together.

“I loved it because we were in this band together, and it’s just the best band ever. And Paul, his bass playing is incredible, and he’s a songwriter. I mean, I can go on forever. He’s just a wonderful lad.”

Home to Us, released on May 8, marks another chapter in a musical partnership that has stretched across decades, from McCartney’s Flaming Pie to Starr’s Give More Love and Rewind Forward.

Starr has also been busy on his own, releasing the country album Long Long Road earlier this year. Looking back, he recalled how a chance meeting with Nashville musician Pete Drake inspired his first country record.

“So I went to Nashville and did a record in two days,” Starr said. “That was a really good experience.”

Some musical reunions fade with time. The bond between Ringo and Paul clearly hasn’t.