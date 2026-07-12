Taylor Swift fan under fire for 'obnoxious' move after MSG wedding

Taylor Swift fans are known for their over-the-top reactions and a historic day like her wedding to Travis Kelce was no exception for them.

While many were queuing up outside and trying to sneak a peek at the pop superstar in her bridal attire, one fan took it a bit too far and is under fire on social media.

One of the 'fans' appeared to have collected the trash bags outside the Madison Square Garden and sold the bags for $25 each.

All the trash bags were apparently sold out within the 24 hours of the listing and it sparked a debate all over X.

Soon after the pictures went viral, Swifties began to criticise the fan for the "obnoxious" act and declared them not a part of the fandom because of such an unacceptable act.

One fan wrote, "we need to segregate the term swiftie because I don’t feel comfortable being under the same umbrella with someone who pays for her trash."

Another X user added, "This has to be a combination of rabid fans but also set up by Swifts PR team to hype up her fame with planted fans buying trash bags. Part of me refuses to believe people actually bought this garbage."

However, majority argued that "people will buy anything if its attached to a celebrity name."