Rosie O'Donnell explains why she turned down whopping $100 Million deal

For many TV stars, a $100 million payday would be impossible to refuse. For Rosie O’Donnell it was the reason she left.

Looking back on her decision to end The Rosie O’Donnell Show after six successful seasons, the comedian revealed that reaching a financial milestone completely changed her priorities.

“When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘Okay, now I’m done,’” Rosie told Page Six. “And everyone was like, ‘Why are you leaving?’”

The answer had nothing to do with ratings and everything to do with family.

Rosie said she realised she’d achieved her goal once she “had enough money to take care of everyone in my life, philanthropy and strangers.”

“I wanted to be at their softball games,” she explained. “I wanted to be at school plays.”

That mindset also led her to reject what she says was another massive offer from Warner Bros.

“They were like, ‘Why would you say no?’ ” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Because I already have that money, and if I think I need more, something’s wrong with me.’ ”

Rosie added, “I don’t get the billionaires. I don’t get how people only measure their life in money, not what they can do for other people.”

The Emmy winner also hinted she is not ruling out a return to The View.

Asked on Watch What Happens Live whether she’s guest host again, she replied, “I would be up to guest host, but they haven’t asked me. So we’ll see what happens.”

As for her infamous on-air clash with Elisabeth Hasselbeck? Rosie admitted one thing has not changed.

“Yeah, I’m still annoyed,” she said of the show's split-screen decision. “Believe me. Mommy knows how to hold a grudge.”