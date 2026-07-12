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Benny Blanco sparks backlash after cover reveal of new album 'Hermoso'

Benny Blanco under criticism after announcing new record

By
Web Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Benny Blanco sparks backlash after cover reveal of new album Hermoso
Benny Blanco sparks backlash after cover reveal of new album 'Hermoso'

Benny Blanco just unveiled the album cover for his upcoming release, Hermoso, and it did divided fans on social media, with the majority not receiving it well.

The 37-year-old music producer will be releasing Hermoso on August 14, and the cover of the album is his own face distorted to appear cartoon-like.

Many fans found it arrogant to call an album 'beautiful' (translated from Spanish) and have your own face as the cover, while others took fault with the distortion of a human face.

Soon after the album was revealed, it caught fire on social media.

Reacting to the reveal, one X user wrote, "What mask ??? He’s right there," and "So cute he’s ugly," added another.

More found uncanny resemblance to The Weeknd's album art style, writing, "Kinda Copy The Weeknd ," and "He thinks he's the Weeknd."

While others added, "Beautiful. Truly hermoso. Never change king (please change)," and "Just when you think it doesn’t get worse…"

As of now, Blanco has not addressed the criticism.

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