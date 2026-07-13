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Kensington Palace drops delightful video as Kate marks big win with family

Princess Kate was joined by Prince William and children as she presented major honour

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 13, 2026

Kensington Palace drops delightful video as Kate marks big win with family
Kensington Palace drops delightful video as Kate marks big win with family

Princess Kate was joined by Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they made a stunning attendance at the final of the Men’s Wimbledon championship.

As the royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the Princess of Wales presented the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy to Jannik Sinner after he defended his Wimbledon title in a riveting final on Sunday.

“A brilliant Men’s Final at The Championships. Congratulations @janniksin on a superb performance and a well-earned @wimbledon title!” the caption read alongside the clip of highlights.

In the video clip, Catherine, donned in a dark moss green midi-dress, appeared delighted to be alongside George and Charlotte, who were wearing blue same as William.

The final just comes at the heels of Prince Harry's visit to the UK which finally reunited King Charles with his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle also returned to British soil for the first time in four years for the special meeting.

Meanwhile, the Wales family is paying no heed to the drama that ensued in the past week and is continuing to focus on the task at hand.

There is no reported meeting between the Sussexes and the Waleses, in fact, it appeared that they actively avoided any reunion between the two families.

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