King Charles calls crucial meeting with William over Archie, Lilibet future

King Charles calls Prince William over crucial matter concerning Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry was seen with big smiles during his last leg of engagements which took place after his reunion with King Charles, where Meghan and their two children also joined him.

The King is understood to be delighted having finally met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after years of estrangement, but now the doting grandfather is taking major steps to address another key issue that the royals face.

It is now hard to imagine that there was a time when Prince William and Prince Harry were inseparable given their close bond and now they haven’t spoken a word to each other in years. Charles has still shown some leniency but William is taking a hard line over everything that Harry did.

There has been reports of Charles’s key aide working to bring William and Harry in one room and the King is now pushing for it even more after the meeting at Highgrove. Insiders have revealed that the monarch truly believes that brothers still love one another and is kickstarting a peace plan.

“[Charles] wants them to put their egos aside and start letting some of the bad blood go, if not for his sake, then at least for the sake of their children,” sources told Woman’s Day.

“To Charles, that’s the biggest tragedy in all of this, they’re missing out on growing up together as cousins, and he desperately wants to change that before it’s too late.”

The King is not prepared to accept that his sons will never reconcile in his life time. He thinks it’s “absolutely ludicrous that this grudge has dragged on for so long”.

Moreover, Charles blames both of them and will not hesitate to put “serious pressure” on William and Harry as they are “equally to blame”.

Charles is “convinced” that William still loves his brother but also knew that this was not the right time to force a meeting. There will be one taking place in the future as the King vows to resolve the matter once and for all.