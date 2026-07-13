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Princess Kate shares personal message as special chapter comes to end

Palace issues future Queen Catherine's statement to commemorate big day

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Princess Kate shares personal message as special chapter comes to end
Princess Kate shares personal message as special chapter comes to end

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been quite active on social media as she issues back-to-back personal messages to celebrate special victories.

Being a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the future Queen has not only taken part in games on the ground but also sent her support via social media.

This time, she sent warm wishes to Tokito Oda, who claimed his third Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Alfie Hewett.

Catherine also tried to lift the spirits of Alfie with an uplifting note. 

Princess Kate penned, "Commiserations, Alfie. You gave absolutely everything out there and should be incredibly proud of all you have achieved at this year's Wimbledon. 

Princess Kate shares personal message as special chapter comes to end

"A true champion and an inspiration to so many.

"Congratulations to Tokito Oda on a fantastic victory. C"

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stepped out to witness the final of the Men’s Wimbledon championship.

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