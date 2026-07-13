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Princess Anne leaves UK on King Charles orders to strengthen ties

King Charles entrusts key mission to Princess Anne after dealing with familial meetings

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 13, 2026

Princess Anne leaves UK on King Charles orders to strengthen ties
Princess Anne leaves UK on King Charles orders to strengthen ties

King Charles is counting on his sister, the Princess Royal, to fulfill a crucial mission for his reign following a family reunion.

The monarch is understood to leave behind a legacy of a peacemaker, hence, he has been doing everything in his power to promote cordial relations. A reflection of this could be seen in the meeting between the Sussexes and the King over the weekend.

Following an emotional gathering, now Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence have embarked on a diplomatic journey.

They will be undertaking a series of engagements in South Korea during the three-day visit at the behest of King Charles to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The 75-year-old royal and her husband will arrive on Monday and kick off with the a welcome at the Blue House on Tuesday to discuss deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Anne will be meeting President Lee Jae Myung and the discussions will take place around “global strategic partners”, security in major regions and cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, and culture, according to the presidential office.

The princess will also be attending a memorial ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan to honour the British and Commonwealth troops who died in the war and to meet Korean War veterans. 

The visit will conclude on Wednesday.

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