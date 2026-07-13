Prince Harry, Meghan hit with brutal snub after King Charles big 'no'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal dream has not fully come true as Buckingham Palace delivered a big 'blow.'

On Friday, July 10, King Charles hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, at Highgrove.

Queen Camilla was also part of the private meeting.

Fans saw the reunion as a major victory for the Sussexes, as it appeared that their reconciliation efforts had finally worked out.

But a royal commentator, Rob Shutter, cited his sources, claiming that the King and his team said 'no' to publicly welcoming back Harry and Meghan.

"Don’t believe the hype. This wasn’t a surrender—it was a grandfather wanting to see his grandchildren. People are confusing compassion with capitulation," an insider told the gossip columnist.

The much-awaited meeting took place, but the Palace made sure that it stayed behind the walls.

Source shared, "There was no official photograph. No public embrace. No balcony moment. No joint statement declaring a new chapter. No announcement restoring Harry’s role. No change to security arrangements. No constitutional shift. The monarchy gave away absolutely nothing."

According to Rob, if Palace wanted to let the world know that this was a first major step towards reconciliation, then a photo might have been released to the public.

The commentator believes it was "a private family moment between an ageing King, his son, and his grandchildren—not a public rehabilitation of the Sussex brand."