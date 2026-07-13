Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet step into royal life: 'Totally awestruck'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's true feelings were revealed after their grandfather gave them a closer look at royal life.

After years of estrangement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their kids to the UK for a very special meeting.

At Highgrove, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the former working royals and their little ones for more than an hour.

Not many details about this much-anticipated reunion have been shared, but a source told Woman's Day that "Apparently Archie and Lilibet were totally awestruck by everything they witnessed..."

The little Sussexes' introduction to the King "has really opened the door for Harry to tell them more about their heritage and what it means to be a part of the monarchy."

Harry, who is reportedly living a life far from his home country, expressed a desire to let his kids know more about their roots.

The 'lonely' Duke is now "thrilled" as Archie and Lilibet are old enough to have these conversations.



"He’s not bombarding them with too much information, but he does want them to appreciate their lineage and what it means to be in the line of succession, that it’s something they can be proud of," an insider said.