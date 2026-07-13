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Palace sides with William, Kate in ‘powerful' move against Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive clear message from Palace despite reunion with King Charles

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Palace sides with William, Kate in ‘powerful’ move against Harry, Meghan
Palace sides with William, Kate in ‘powerful’ move against Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to be overjoyed as they seemed to have scored a win with King Charles after the emotional reunion at Highgrove House.

However, the Palace is not particularly keen on the King showing leniency to the Sussexes and neither are the Waleses.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 to raise money for some “incredible charities” on Friday and it was around the same time when the meeting at Highgrove was taking place.

Sources have stressed that this setup was bit accidental but a powerful message to Harry and Meghan about the future holds for their royal status.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who conduct themselves professionally during royal duties, had a rare show of PDA, holding hands and affectionate looks during the event and a cheek kiss. The Palace is known for sending pointed messages via subtleties, but there was nothing subtle about what was being said here.

“Pictures are the Palace’s most powerful weapon,” one royal insider told reporter Rob Shuter. “Harry and Meghan may have secured a private family meeting for away from London, but William and Kate owned the public narrative. That wasn’t an accident.”

Buckingham Palace had shared that no photos of the Sussex meeting will be released to the public since it was a private event. Royal insiders revealed that the Palace will not allow Harry and Meghan to control the narrative.

“This is the Firm fighting back,” says one source, noting that the picture is worth more than a hundred press releases.

“Harry got his private family moment. William and Kate got the public victory. The Palace reminded everyone where the future of the monarchy lies—and they did it without saying a single word.”

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