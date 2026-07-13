Madonna makes historical milestone with 'Confessions II' soon after release

Madonna reigns the charts with new album ‘Confessions II’

Madonna has added another feather to her cap with her latest release, Confessions II, which has now landed atop the Billboard 200 chart.

The 67-year-old has now achieved the milestone of having 10 of her albums top the charts, throughout her career.

With her new achievement, the Queen of Pop became the only musician besides The Beatles who have had 10 albums on top of the chart.

The new album which the Material Girl hitmaker released on July 3, came as a second installment to Confessions of a Dance Floor from 2005.

Speaking about how the idea for the album arrived, Madonna earlier told Interview magazine, “I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting. We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget. I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget.”

Following the scuffle, Madonna partnered with frequent collaborator Stuart Price, “I thought the world is in a very dark place and people need to dance. I hadn’t worked with Stuart for a long time,” she said.

Madonna continued, “We’d just done the Celebration Tour together, but besides that, I didn’t really see or speak to him for probably 15 years. I was living in New York and I reached out to him, thinking, “What if we tried to make Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, and reenter the world of inspirational dance music?” So I came to London and went to his studio, and we were just playing around to see if there was magic between us.”