Michael Jackson biopic hits $1 billion despite major backlash

Michael has made box office history despite facing major criticism.

The Michael Jackson biopic has now earned $1 billion all over the word as it is the first biopic ever to reach the huge figure and has also passed Oppenheimer to be the highest grossing biopic ever.

The movie arrived in cinemas in April and stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the late singer.

Director Antoine Fuqua celebrated the news, saying, “Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with Michael is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew and partners.”

He added, “This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honour one of the greatest artists the world has ever known.”

The film, however, has faced criticism over the part of Jackson’s life it chose to show.

The story ends in 1988 before the child sexual abuse allegations made against the singer during his lifetime.

Reports, moreover, also claimed that the movie originally included scenes about the allegations.

Those scenes were later removed and some parts of the film got to be shot again. The story was then changed to focus more on Jackson’s relationship with his father.

The film also stars Nia Long, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

There has already been talk about a second movie that could explore Jackson’s later life and the controversies he faced.